Hamilton’s Nightmare Factory Showcase 03.28.2021 Review  

Quick Results

This one dropped on YouTube over the past weekend – and according to Cagematch was taped at the end of March. Apparently this is the “second annual” showcase, according to Cody Rhodes in the intro. I swear the first one only dropped a few months ago! Let’s take a quick look – and remember, this is a trainee show, so don’t go fishing for star ratings!

Glacier – Ray Lloyd – and Lou Sanchez are on the call, actually giving themselves an introduction this time.

Rude Dragon vs. Trip Jordy

Rude Dragon’s mask reminds me a little of Gran Naniwa, and at least he’s polite enough to ask us all how we’re going in his entrance. Even if he’s getting booed.

Apparently these two were rivals in training, and we start off with Dragon trying to out-wrestle Jordy… but Trip’s able to pull ahead with an armdrag and a dropkick to take Dragon outside. Back inside, Dragon hangs up Trip’s arm, but misses a kick to it before Trip hung him back in the ropes ahead of a rolling thunder dropkick.

Dragon crotches Jordy up top, then just pulled him back to the mat as Trip was cornered for a spell. Jordy blocks what the commentary called a DDT, but Dragon just pulls him down into a guillotine, before a Kimura ended in the ropes. After hitting a back suplex, Dragon missed a springboard legdrop as Jordy began a comeback with clotheslines and Slingblades, only for Dragon to come back with a half-Codebreaker for a near-fall. A second Codebreaker’s pushed off as Jordy finishes off Dragon with a superkick for the win. A solid first match from Jordy… and we cut away quickly… **

British Wolf vs. Marcus Eriks vs. Charly Avell vs. Dean Hiram

According to Cagematch, the British Wolf has worked US indys since 2014, and hasn’t worked any shows in the UK… which feels odd? He also has music that has an intro of over a MINUTE…

Dean Hiram’s character is that he’s the “author of perfectionality”. He’s got a manager, Karma Dean, who redoes Lexy Nair’s introduction for her charge. Commentary notes that four-way matches are a challenge for seasoned professionals, so throwing four newbies in one is extra tough… which feels like this was a coded message to someone.

The ring quickly clears but British Wolf and Marcus Eriks get tripped up… Eriks and Hiram scrap on the outside while Avell chokes away on Wolf. Avell gets crotched in the ropes, then knocked to the outside as Wolf then teed up for a dive onto everyone, hitting a nice Fosbury Flop-ish leap over the top rope. Everyone ends up back in the ring as Hiram gets taken into Avell in the corner for a splash from Wolf… before a sidewalk slam dumped Hiram. Wolf’s fighting off two men at the same time as he comes back with a Rolling Thunder splash to Hiram, then a neckbreaker to Avell, before Eriks tries to nick a win with a roll-up.

A diving uppercut from Eriks targets Wolf’s back, with a Northern Lights suplex getting another two-count. The ring fills again as Avell and Hiram corner Eriks and Wolf… Hiram nearly wins with a Fisherman suplex as Karma then tried to slap Eriks in the ropes. Hiram made the save as Wolf then rolled up Avell out of the corner.

Falling headbutts from Avell lead to a chinlock on Wolf as the pace settled again. A sliding lariat from Eriks nearly puts Hiram away, while a spear from Avell looked to take care of Wolf. Hiram runs into Eriks’ boot in the corner, but rolls away from a moonsault as Hiram ends up running into a sit-out tiltawhirl slam. A Sky High from Eriks starts the pinning attempts again, before a Pedigree Knee from Wolf took care of Hiram… only for a spinning TKO from Eriks to get a near-fall as Avell broke up the pin.

Avell’s Falcon arrow is quickly broken up by Hiram’s flying elbow off the top, but Avell tosses him outside and reclaims his three-count. Yeah. They were right. They shouldn’t have done this as a four-way – it felt too much like two separate matches were taking place at the same time, but the quartet looked reasonably good in spite of that. *¾

Ali The Diamond Sheik & Austin Green vs. Aaron Dallas & Aaron Kirk

Green’s nickname is the Bodyguard – and stands out from the pack because of his size. Meanwhile Kirk apparently is giving wrestling a second go, having originally started in around 2008…

Ali and Dallas start, but Ali gets some money from his bodyguard partner to try and pay off the ref. Dallas kicks the wad of notes out of the Sheik’s hands, then worked over the wrist as a side Russian legsweep led to just a one-count as those dollar dollar bills were finally collected by the ref. Wisely, he didn’t pocket any…

In comes Kirk to kick at the Sheik, but Dallas is still legal as he misses as splash into the corner. The Aarons exchange frequent tags as they wear down Ali, with a crossbody/legsweep combo nearly putting away Ali as Glacier’s reference got utterly no-sold on commentary. A tag brings in Green, who accidentally lays out his own man as the Aarons take him into the corner for splashes and clotheslines.

Green corners Kirk for a big chop, before a sidewalk slam nearly wins it as the Bodyguard was having his way with the Aarons. Sheik tags back in as he runs into Kirk ahead of Green’s swinging sidewalk slam… a back senton’s next from the Sheik for a two-count, as Green loses track of Kirk.

Tags bring in Dallas and Ali, with Dallas trying to clear house by himself, landing a DDT on the Sheik for a two-count before Kirk returned to hit a Bret Hart elbow of the middle rope for a near-fall. Green breaks up the pin by powerbombing Kirk, but Dallas clotheslines Green to the outside as Sheik got back to his feet… and quickly put Dallas down with a reverse DDT. Sheik’s got his necklace from earlier, but punches Green with it by mistake… the referee disarms Sheik, who then gets caught with a Hart Attack for the win. A decent match for this level of show, with Ali looking like a bumbling heel as he kept attacking his own man throughout. **¼

Hyena Hera & Karma Dean vs. Julia Hart & Spencer Kitz

Karma Dean’s wrestling after being out as Dean Hiram’s manager earlier… Kitz gets the mic after her entrance, and calls her partner a “two-time national champ”.

Hart and Hera start us off, as we find out that Hart likes to shout her own first name… they work wristlocks early, but Hyena grabs the hair to sink in a chinlock. Hart’s back with a bodyslam for a quick two-count as Hart takes her to the corner and drops her with Kitz going up top for almost a rocket launcher… which brings Dean in to break up the pin before it could get going.

Kitz hits a 619 on Hera, then got caught on the apron by Hera as Kitz was mouthing off at Dean. She tags in as the pair get into a scrap, with Dean taking her back into the corner for some double-teaming. A knee strike from Hera cracks Kitz in the buckles ahead of a backbreaker before some hair mares took Kitz back down.

Kitz escapes a powerbomb as she began to fight back, but Dean tags back in to elbow Kitz ahead of a Boston crab. A rope break saves Spencer, as a double clothesline left both women down… Hart tags in to clear house with dropkicks and a standing moonsault for a near-fall on Hera, before she knocked Dean off the apron.

Karma looked to twist her knee, but Kitz quickly looks to carry her away… and yeah, it’s a ruse, as Dean tells Kitz she’s okay, before waffling her with a whiteboard. Dean rolls back inside to swing at Hart, but has the board superkicked into her before a Hera roll-up gets a two-count. Hart returns with a splits legdrop for a near-fall, before she picked up the whiteboard… the ref disarms her, allowing Hera to fight back with a wheelbarrow facebuster for the win. This was alright for the time they had – with a few things needing polish, such as the rushed fake-injury that was quickly paid off. *¾

Battle Royal

Hey, is that the old Ricky Steamboat theme as the intro here? Everyone gets individual introductions for this – starting with the New York Menace, whose facepaint is a cross between Abe Knuckleball Schwartz and Demolition… in order, we’ve also got Jacob Thomas, Louis Lessons, Charlie Platt, JD Brady, Hayalobo, Chris Martinez, Liam Hazan and Neadha.

We’ve a lot of pairing off to start, but the NY Menace has to fight off two people to get out of the corner as he then ordered JD Brady to eliminate himself. He did. Everyone gangs up on the Menace, but he roars back as commentary throws Neadha under the bus by saying he lives on the doorstep of the DDP Yoga Performance Center, but has never done it. I have a feeling that may change… especially if he sees that Ricky Starks landing from last month!

There’s a lot of strikes in corners as we build up to everyone trying to eliminate the Menace, but to no avail. Charlie Platt manages to hit a People’s Elbow to Menace, before he corners him again, as Hayalobo looked to break out with an Implant DDT. Hazan unleashes with some kicks in the corner as Neadha kicked Lessons out of a springboard attempt to eliminate him.

We’ve a new entrant in the form of Jet Dade who comes out with a folding table and some beers. We miss Neadha’s elimination as Dade had trouble setting up his table at ringside so he could play some beer pong instead. A guy in the crowd knocks over a cup as he tries to play, before Dade hit the ring… and instantly got thrown out by Hayalobo. Commentary outed Dade as Jacob Thomas in different gear, as the remaining guys try to eliminate the Menace again… and do so as they shove him off the buckles and through the table as he tried to go up top.

Martinez looked to become the crowd favourite, but he gets slammed as Hayalobo went for a back senton… Platt’s up to get slammed by Hazan, before he avoided another back senton. Platt’s German suplex tosses Hayalobo, but Hazan just eliminates Platt before he kicked Martinez in the chest.

Hayalobo tries to partner with Hazan, but Hazan just punts him down before chucking Hayalobo out. Martinez is left teetering on the apron as Hazan looked to claim an easy win, but Martinez low bridges him onto the apron with him before countering a kick by pulling Hazan to the floor for the win. They told a few good stories, but battle royals are infamously hard for anyone to jump out of the pack from – especially at a trainee level. *½

Dean Alexander vs. Dillon McQueen

Dean was on the last show, and has been featured on Dark/Dark: Elevation a few times… while the “Gaytriach” McQueen has come on a LOT since I originally saw him as a manager in OVW. Most notably he’s in New South, alongside Kenzie Page and Babie (from the first of these showcases) as Petty in Pink.

Alexander’s got a valet, a cigar and a fur robe for his return here, but he literally dumps his valet in mid-pose for extra heckling. McQueen’s also got valets, who leave cherry blossoms for him to walk on.

Alexander takes McQueen to the corner to start, with McQueen pointing out that Dean lost here last time out. Dean tries to tell him this is a “man’s ring”… and gets a lip lock for his troubles as McQueen proceeded to toss him to the floor as Alexander looked to recompose himself. Rushing back inside, Alexander takes a backbreaker as McQueen proceeded to hit a springboard… slap to the face.

Headscissors out of the corner keep Dean away, only for Alexander to hang up McQueen in the ropes as he stopped him in his tracks. A Yakuza kick traps Dillon for a two-count, while a back elbow knocked McQueen back down as Alexander followed up with a hattrick of elbow drops for a two-count.

McQueen tries to fight back to his feet, but a dropkick has him back on a knee as a snap suplex landed from Alexander for a two-count. The crowd stay on Alexander’s back as McQueen’s springboard crossbody was deftly turned into a fallaway slam for a two-count. A splash traps McQueen in the corner as Alexander continued to pile on the pressure, throwing McQueen off the top as he tried to force his way back in.

Eventually Dillon fights back with right hands before he ran into a uranage in the corner as Alexander drew another two-count. Alexander tries to steal a pin, but to no avail… so he heads up top, where he’s met with a boot as McQueen joined him for a superplex. The pair trade right hands as they got back to their feet, but it’s McQueen who pushes ahead with clotheslines and a leaping shoulder tackle.

A Busaiku knee’s next as McQueen nearly wins it, but he has to escape a Fireman’s carry before he landed a hook kick. We get a ref bump as Alexander charged into the corner to escape a DDT, before Alexander hits a low blow to both McQueen and the ref in the corner. Alexander follows in with a Cross Rhodes, but there’s no ref… a second ref comes out to count a two-count (following a visual ten-count).

From there, McQueen rolls up Alexander for a two-count… before a half crab ended with Alexander clawing his way towards the ropes. He’s pulled away, so Alexander just throws the ref into the mat before tapping. Of course, that doesn’t count, but McQueen lets go and checks on the second ref, only to turn around into a diving dropkick as the first ref woke up to count a slow two-count!

Alexander goes for the Cross Rhodes again, but McQueen instead counters with a DDT – and that’s the win! A thoroughly enjoyable main event with McQueen having to fight from behind, and eventually earn a win to close out the show. ***¼

After the match, Alexander’s taunted by the crowd, who gleefully tell him “you lost twice,” before Alexander’s cut off by some familiar music. Out comes -1 and the Dark Order’s 5 and 10. Unlike the last show, where the Dark Order were bad guys, they’re here to punk out Alexander, with a hook kick from Angels, a superkick from -1 and a spinebuster from 10 leaving Dean laying… with -1 getting a three count before he closed us out with crotch chops…