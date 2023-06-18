Hamilton’s Rev Pro Live in Sheffield 06.18.2023 Review  

Quick Results

Hyan pinned Rayne Leverkusen in 9:14 (***¼)

Leyton Buzzard & Will Kaven pinned Michael Oku & Cameron Khai

Will Ospreay pinned Callum Newman in 10:40 (***½)

Lance Archer pinned Rampage Brown in 8:19 (***¼)

Leon Slater won an elimination match in 18:28 (***¾)

Trent Seven pinned Shigehiro Irie in 17:34 (***½)

— If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over on @IanWrestling. I’m also over on Mastodon, for those of you preparing for a post-Twitter world… catch me here… and check out the GoFundMe that’s still open for Larry’s family.

— To watch this show, head over to RevProOnDemand.com – they’re currently running a free trial…

We’re live via stream from the Network in Sheffield with Andy Quildan and Kelly Marshall running on commentary.

Hyan vs. Rayne Leverkusen

Hyan’s continuing to build up steam ahead of York Hall… and we’re a live mic down before the opening bell.

Hyan blocked an early attempt at an armdrag as we got some on-air tech support… and a crossbody from Hyan for a two-count. Alex Windsor gets patched into commentary for this on, right as Leverkusen finds a way in with an enziguiri and some machine-gun chops in the corner.

A diving kick from Rayne drops Hyan for a two-count, before a leaping knee from Hyan just smashed through Leverkusen for a two-count in return. Hyan keeps going with a Northern Lights suplex, before she pulled Rayne into that wacky Muscle Buster-ish lucha submission. Leverkusen knees her way out of it though, before a snap Wasteland and legdrop sequence almost put Rayne away. In return, Leverkusen hits a release German suplex that folded Hyan in half… then a wrist-clutch Exploder… before a spinebuster almost put Rayne over the finishing line.

Recovering, Hyan takes Leverkusen to the corner for a running knee, before a Michinoku driver led to some back-and-forth pinning attempts… while another German suplex from Leverkusen followed as we buffered. The pair trade forearms and headbutts before Rayne countered out of a Beauty Treatment and landed a cutter for a near-fall.

From there, Rayne goes for a knee trembler, but Hyan sidesteps and returned with a spear… before the Beauty Treatment got the win. I really liked this opener – Hyan’s being made to work for her wins, which is boosting those on the losing side of things as well. ***¼

Leyton Buzzard & Will Kaven vs. Michael Oku & Cameron Khai

Stream issues meant that all you could see of this match was about a frame every three minutes amid a buffering wheel… I’ll update the review with this match after the VOD goes up, since the feed only came back for the post-match. What a rib! Oku was pinned by Buzzard, who’d used Amira’s heel as a weapon…

Post-match, Buzzard demanded a singles rematch with Michael Oku – seemingly with Oku’s title shot at York Hall on the line.

Callum Newman vs. Will Ospreay

The main event (of the first half) sees a rematch from the Epic Encounters 2 show… and the first time they’ve met in Rev Pro in front of a crowd.

It’s even to start with as a Test of Strength yielded no clear advantage before Ospreay backed up into the ropes to force a break. Forearms and chops from Ospreay sting Newman, who struck back with forearms of his own, leaving Ospreay in a heap before Ospreay popped him up against the top rope, then charged through with a running boot.

A slam and a knee drop gets Ospreay a two-count, ahead of a Cobra Twist as Ospreay slowed the pace down. Newman eventually throws his way free, but Ospreay’s able to return with a backbreaker, only for Newman to pull himself up and hit a springboard clothesline. That’s added to with a Tiger suplex for a near-fall, before Ospreay slipped out of a Made in Japan attempt and returned with a handspring enziguiri.

Heading up top, Ospreay’s flying forearm almost puts Newman away, before Will baited Newman in and beat him to the punch. Literally. Switching it up, Newman kicks Ospreay in the midsection, then avoided a hook kick before falling to a stunner. Recovering quickly, Newman’s sunset flip powerbomb out of the corner almost snatches the win, as Ospreay then added a hook kick, before a backslide almost caught him out again.

Newman’s inside cradle keeps Ospreay on his toes, before a rolling elbow by the ropes led to the Chelsea Kiss from Ospreay. The Hidden Blade’s telegraphed as Ospreay misses, but a Mouse Trap pin out of nowhere proved to be enough as Ospreay took the win in just over ten minutes. They left plenty in the tank for future rematches, with Newman having plenty of flashes where he threatened to eclipse Ospreay, but once again experience told here as you were left wanting more than what was served up here. ***½

Post-match, Kelly Marshall hits the ring to interview Ospreay about the Dan Moloney situation – namely, Moloney stabbing the United Empire in the back a few weeks ago. Ospreay refuses to address it there and then, and instead opted to have a chat with Newman in the back…

Rampage Brown vs. Lance Archer

HOSS FIGHT!

The big lads hit the ropes for shoulder tackles to start, before Rampage went for the jugular… only to get steam rolled by Archer in return. Things head outside, with Rampage getting acquainted with the guard rails before a turnaround led to Archer getting posted.

Back inside, a shoulder tackle off the middle rope barely gets a one-count for Rampage, who was doing a good job of keeping Archer off his feet for spells here. Archer tries to fight back, but runs into a powerslam before he swatted away Rampage as he came off the middle rope.

Archer powered back in with a suplex from there, before he blocked a piledriver… then pulled up Rampage for a chokeslam for a near-fall. A search for a superplex eventually leads to Archer lifting Rampage out of the corner for the Blackout… and that’s enough for Archer to get the win to close out an impressive weekend’s results for Rev Pro. ***¼

Elimination: Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) & Wild Boar vs. Robbie X, Leon Slater & David Francisco

We’re running under New Japan elimination rules – as going over the top is an elimination, as are pins and submissions, while they’ve thrown out DQs here. Expect shenanigans. David Francisco was subbing for a not-cleared Luke Jacobs…

Robbie X goes after Wild Boar before the bell as we settle down to Brendan White and David Francisco going after each other. A pump kick from Francisco gets an early two-count as Robbie X tagged in to stomp on White… Leon Slater’s in to have a go too, landing a hesitation dropkick to Brendan in the corner… it took Wild Boar to cut off Robbie X as Brendan was taking a beating.

Boar’s mauling Robbie X as those two were the legal pairing… biting from Boar drew a count from the ref, before Robbie X got slammed and squashed with a back senton. Danny Jones comes in to work over Robbie’s arm, then dump him with a Kitchen Sink knee as the Cruiserweight champion found himself in the Welsh corner.

Robbie X finds a way through with an enziguiri to Boar, then tagged out to Francisco, who runs wild on Jones… a dropkick through the ropes from Francisco keeps him ahead, as did a Blue Thunder Bomb to Jones, which nearly got our first elimination. A quick turnaround led to the slingshot Bossman Slam from the Greedy Souls, which got the first elimination as Wild Boar picked up the three-count at 7:33.

Leon Slater charges in to try and level things up, crashing into Boar with a handspring back elbow for a near-fall. Robbie returns as Boar’s cornered, leading to a shooting star press out of the corner for another two-count, before Brendan White distracted the referee, allowing Jones in to help turn it around. I thought this was a no-DQ match?

Brendan’s back to club away on Slater, following up with a chop as well before a powerslam allowed Danny Jones to pick up a cover after the blind tag. The pair of back sentons keep the Souls ahead, but Slater finally breaks free with an enziguiri, then avoided a sit-out splash from Boar before finally making the tag out.

A Molly Go Round from Robbie X wipes out Boar, as the Cruiserweight champion cleared house, leading to a Spiral Tap on Boar for a two-count as White broke things up. Brendan eats an X-Claimation, but it’s Boar who’s legal… a Trapper Keeper’s quickly escaped by Robbie, as the pair then traded blows before Boar clotheslined himself and Robbie X over the top to avoid an X-Claimation, eliminating both men at 13:50.

The Greedy Souls are left in there against Slater, double-teaming him for a spell as a diving boot, then a diving knee almost got Jones the win. A double-TEAM powerslam gets a near-fall for White, before he spun Slater down with a clothesline. From there, the tag champions look for the Sole Destroyer, but Slater kicks it away before he’s slingshotted into the Bossman slam for another near-fall.

Sheffield tried to get behind Slater, who’s forced to skin the cat after the Souls threw him over the top… Leon gets back in with a crossbody to the pair of them, before a Twister suplex helped him on his way. A low bridge takes Brendan White out of the equation at 18:11, before Slater went back up top for a swanton 450 to Danny Jones to complete the come from behind win. A hell of a showing for Slater, who so far doesn’t have an outing for York Hall… ***¾

Slater’s interviewed after the match where he talks about his past year… and recognised he’d beaten the tag champions on his own, and reckons he’s in for a title shot. Perhaps some Boisterous Behaviour? Nope… Slater instead called out his 0121 stablemate Dan Moloney, but Callum Newman appears from nowhere to obliterate Slater, with Will Ospreay coming out to watch as a knee trembler and a brainbuster planted Slater. Looks like Leon should have picked someone else, as Newman – supposedly the United Empire’s newest apprentice – taped Slater’s arms behind his back, before Ospreay then went live on Instagram to send a message to Moloney for joining “the shittest (Bullet Club) going.”

Ospreay then railed the downed Slater with a series of forearms to the back of the head, before the Hidden Blade left Slater in a heap… telling Slater he’d see him at York Hall to teach him more lessons. Alrighty then!

Shigehiro Irie vs. Trent Seven

So after all that, we’ve got Shigehiro Irie back in Rev Pro looking to get one over a buoyant Trent Seven.

Trent keeps Irie at close quarters early on, but ends up on the mat with a headlock takedown before we indulged in some shoulder tackles. Irie blasts through Trent, who returned with a crossbody and a bodyslam, before Hogan-esque legdrop picked up a two-count.

Chops from Seven take Irie into the corner, but a missed overhand chop allows Irie to come back with a crossbody as he then set up for the slingshot splash by the ropes. That’s good for a two-count, as things headed outside with Trent audibly chopping the ring post. CLANG. Irie capitalises by standing on Trent’s hand, earning himself a chop that hurt both men equally…

Irie’s knocked into a chair for a running chop, before they fought around the Network and up onto the stage… where Irie shooed the crowd away as he teased suplexing Trent off the stage. Trent dead weights himself and came back with a chop before shoving Irie off the stage… what the hell?! Trent follows with a wild stage dive into Irie and Lee Dawson, before the pair made it back into the ring.

More chops from Trent led to a DDT as Irie tried to duck out, before a cricket chop and an Emerald Flowsion led to a near-fall. Irie’s headbutt counters a Seven Star lariat, as a back suplex dumps Trent by the ropes… which set up nicely for Trent to take those 16 Carat Gold elbows on the apron before he got crossbodied off of it as Irie ended up wiping out the guard rails on the way down.

Back inside, a big cannonball blasts through Seven for a near-fall, before Trent caught Irie up top. A headbutt knocks Trent down as Irie followed with a big splash that came with a tonne of recoil, picking up a near-fall as he went… Seven manages to return with the Tyler Bate sequence, landing bop, bang, then a Tyler Driver for a near-fall, before the pair exchanged chops once more.

Trent’s knocked to his knees as a running elbow almost gets Irie the win. Another cannonball, this time to Trent in the ropes, sets up for a Beast Bomber lariat, but it’s not enough for the win. Seven manages to fight back with a snap Dragon suplex and a short piledriver, before he pulled up Irie for the Birming-Hammer… and that’s your lot. This started to feel a little long, as Trent picked up his second win of the weekend as the former tag champion looks to re-establish himself here. ***½