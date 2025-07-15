Hammerstone Discusses Surprise Reunion With MJF At MLW Event

MLW star Hammerstone recently spoke about being surprised by MJF’s appearance at the MLW Summer of the Beasts event. Speaking on the “In The Weeds” podcast, Hammerstone reflected on his friendship with his former Dynasty stablemate. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On the friendship: “We have stayed in touch. It’s always a little difficult because we know how this world works. When all of a sudden you have that friend who takes off to the top of the mountain, I’m sure he’s got so many people in his phone… I never want to be that guy,” Hammerstone said. “I always felt me and Max have a very genuine friendship. I’ve always managed to keep in touch with him without being overbearing.”

On how MLW owner Court Bauer surprised him with the news of MJF’s appearance: “I feel a shake and it’s Court (Bauer). ‘I have a surprise for you.’ ‘What’s up?’ ‘You miss MJF? You want to see Max today?’ I’m just like, ‘No, that’s not happening. There is no way that’s happening.’… A couple hours later when I got the grab of my shoulder and got to see Max, it was a really cool moment.”