Hammerstone Says He’s Happy To Take Any Opportunity at TNA Bound for Glory

In an interview with Hitting the Turnbuckle (via Fightful), Hammerstone said that he has no opponent in mind for TNA Bound for Glory and will be happy with whatever his role is.

He said: “It’s our flagship show of the year. It’s the pinnacle. I’m so excited. I’m hearing the ticket numbers look awesome. I know it’s gonna be a great show. What’s most exciting for me right now is that my path to Bound for Glory is still not set in stone. So what I’m doing there, what much-up I have is still up in the air, so it’s a little bit nerve-wracking but very exciting because I know there’s nothing that’s gonna get thrown my way that’s gonna be lackluster,” he said. “It doesn’t matter for me. You put me in the X-Division, I’m happy. You put me in a heavyweight match, I’m happy, you put me in a tag match, I’m happy. Obviously, the last thing that we’ve done has been me and Jake Something joining forces, kind of a little bit unexpected, but maybe there’s some magic there to be had. If we can continue to that steam, maybe that’s something we ride into Bound For Glory. I’d be happy to do a singles match, though. I’m a bit of a hog for attention, if you couldn’t tell. So whatever gets thrown my way, I’ll be happy and take it. I don’t have dream matches. I don’t go to bed at night dreaming about who I’m gonna wrestle. I show up, what’s on the card, I’m gonna take that. Whoever you put me against is automatically the most important match to me. I might not be wrestling the world champion, but if you put me on the pre-show against anybody, you could put me on the pre-show against local talent, and to me, that’s the most important match on the card because if I go out there and I show why Hammerstone is valuable, then that makes me one step closer to being in the main event for that world championship. So I have no dream matches, I have no wishes for Bound For Glory. I know whatever I do is gonna be incredible because there’s not a member on the TNA roster that I would have a bad match with. But that being said, I’m just showing up open-minded, ready to kick some ass.“