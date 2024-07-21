wrestling / News

Hammerstone Returns At TNA Countdown to Slammiversary, Loses To Eric Young

July 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Slammiversary Hammerstone

Hammerstone made his TNA Wrestling return at tonight’s Countdown to Slammiversary event, but it wasn’t a successful one. He lost to Eric Young on the company’s pre-show. This was Hammerstone’s first match since May 2. He had pulled from Under Siege after that after not being cleared to compete.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Hammerstone, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading