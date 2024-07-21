wrestling / News
Hammerstone Returns At TNA Countdown to Slammiversary, Loses To Eric Young
July 20, 2024 | Posted by
Hammerstone made his TNA Wrestling return at tonight’s Countdown to Slammiversary event, but it wasn’t a successful one. He lost to Eric Young on the company’s pre-show. This was Hammerstone’s first match since May 2. He had pulled from Under Siege after that after not being cleared to compete.
HUGE Elbow Drop from @TheEricYoung!
WATCH the Countdown To #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/C3XHeq5v6c pic.twitter.com/Z51paeqrDS
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 20, 2024
.@alexhammerstone is BACK!
WATCH the Countdown To #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/C3XHeq5v6c pic.twitter.com/lTVdowiMSO
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 20, 2024
