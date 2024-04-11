Hammerstone Explains Why He Signed With TNA, Says They Valued Him Immediately

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Hammerstone spoke about signing with TNA Wrestling and said he made the decision after they showed they valued him immediately. He signed with the company back in February, and then defeated Josh Alexander at Sacrifice.

He said: “Obviously, there are a lot of things involved. At the end of the day, this is a job and we’re looking to make a certain amount of money. That being said, when there are different companies all throwing the same kind of numbers at you — what TNA did different was, they brought me in at Hard To Kill, they put me on pay-per-view, they gave me t20 minutes to go out there and wrestle the way I wanted to wrestle against one of their top guys at one of their top shows of the year. It showed from day one, ‘this is the value we put in you, this is the amount we respect you and what you’ve done. This is the trust we have.’ After that night, the positive feedback I got from fans and outlets. Not to mention the experience I had in the locker room and working with everyone backstage. It was great, top to bottom, it was everything you could hope for. When we got in talks, I was pretty much ready to sign it, as long as they were offering what I wanted, I had decided this was the place I wanted to continue to wrestle. When we were able to get to those terms, it was pretty much a done deal for me.“