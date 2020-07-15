wrestling / News

Preview Released for ROH TV Tribute to Hana Kimura

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hana Kimura

As previously reported, the next episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling TV will feature a tribute to the late Hana Kimura, who tragically passed away last May. ROH released a new video preview for the episode, which you can see below. Fans can look up ROH TV listings HERE.

