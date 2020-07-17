ROH News: Lineup for Hana Kimura Tribute Episode of ROH TV, Look Back at EVIL’s ROH Return, SHINGO & Sydal vs. Strong & Aries

– ROH TV this weekend will be a tribute episode to the late Hana Kimura and feature the following matches:

* Hana Kimura vs. Sumie Sakai (Kimura’s ROH debut)

* Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Mayu Iwatani, & Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein, Hazuki, Kagetsu, & Hana Kimura from Best in the World 2018

* Hana Kimura & Kagetsu vs. Jenny Rose & Mayu Iwatani from Fairfax Excellence 2018

* Jenny Rose, Kagetsu, & Hazuk vs. Hana Kimura, Stella Grey, & Sumie Sakai from G1 Supercard

– Look back at EVIL’s return to ROH with Naito vs. Motor City Machine Guns.

– ROH has released the full SHINGO & Matt Sydal vs. Roderick Strong & Austin Aries match: