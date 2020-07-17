wrestling / News
ROH News: Lineup for Hana Kimura Tribute Episode of ROH TV, Look Back at EVIL’s ROH Return, SHINGO & Sydal vs. Strong & Aries
July 17, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH TV this weekend will be a tribute episode to the late Hana Kimura and feature the following matches:
* Hana Kimura vs. Sumie Sakai (Kimura’s ROH debut)
* Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Mayu Iwatani, & Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein, Hazuki, Kagetsu, & Hana Kimura from Best in the World 2018
* Hana Kimura & Kagetsu vs. Jenny Rose & Mayu Iwatani from Fairfax Excellence 2018
* Jenny Rose, Kagetsu, & Hazuk vs. Hana Kimura, Stella Grey, & Sumie Sakai from G1 Supercard
– Look back at EVIL’s return to ROH with Naito vs. Motor City Machine Guns.
– ROH has released the full SHINGO & Matt Sydal vs. Roderick Strong & Austin Aries match:
More Trending Stories
- Liv Morgan Recalls Last Live Event She Attended Before Joining WWE
- Tony Khan On Trying to ‘Camouflage’ Orange Cassidy’s Skill Until the Right Moment, Cassidy’s Recent Push
- EC3 Recalls Asking Promoter to Send Out Sonny Kiss to Save Flat Ending for Indie Show
- Bully Ray Recalls Jeff Hardy Apologizing to TNA Locker Room After Victory Road Debacle, Speaking Up During Meeting