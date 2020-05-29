Thunder Rosa, Allysin Kay, Others Discuss Hana Kimura’s Passing and Cyber Bullying

NWA has released the premiere episode of their new web series, Girl Powerrr. The premiere episode features Thunder Rosa, Allysin Kay, Marit Belle, Kamille, Mayra Dias Gomes, and Ashley Vox all sharing their very raw feelings about Cyber Bullying and Mental Health involved in professional wrestling, tackling serious subjects like circumstances that lead to the passing of Hana Kimura.

Thunder Rosa shares her personal relationship with Hana Kimura to open the show. A group discussion then takes place with Thunder Rosa, Allysin Kay, and Marti Belle. You’ll also hear from Kamille, Mayra Dias Gomes (aka May Valentine) and Ashley Vox about the power words have on not only themselves but the community at large.