wrestling / News
Hana Kimura Tribute Episode of ROH Will Air Next Week
Ring of Honor has announced that special episode of ROH TV will be a tribute to Hana Kimura, who passed away back in May. You can see a preview of the episode below.
The announcement reads: “Next week on ROH TV is a very special tribute episode celebrating the career of Hana Kimura . We look back at Hana’s ROH matches, Her G1 Supercard match at Madison Square Garden, The stars of ROH share their favorite memories of Hana & more!”
Next week on ROH TV is a very special tribute episode celebrating the career of Hana Kimura
We look back at Hana’s ROH matches, Her G1 Supercard match at Madison Square Garden, The stars of ROH share their favorite memories of Hana & more!
TV Listings: https://t.co/7wgWAA43tX pic.twitter.com/SWFPYd2QG0
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 8, 2020
