Hana Kimura Tribute Episode of ROH Will Air Next Week

Ring of Honor has announced that special episode of ROH TV will be a tribute to Hana Kimura, who passed away back in May. You can see a preview of the episode below.

The announcement reads: “Next week on ROH TV is a very special tribute episode celebrating the career of Hana Kimura . We look back at Hana’s ROH matches, Her G1 Supercard match at Madison Square Garden, The stars of ROH share their favorite memories of Hana & more!”