wrestling / News

Hana Kimura Tribute Show Happening In May

February 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hana Kimura

Hana Kimura’s mother Kyoko has announced that she is organizing a tribute show for her late daughter that will happen in May. The event, called “See You Again: The Hana Kimura Memorial Show”, will take place on May 23, the one-year anniversary of Hana’s tragic passing at the age of only 22.

She wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Japanese): “I finally created a place to convey my feelings to flowers. I will be the organizer, but I have received a lot of cooperation.

It was reported back in December that Tokyo Police filed charges against the man who cyberbullied Hana, which is believed to have led to her suicide.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hana Kimura, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading