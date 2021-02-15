Hana Kimura Tribute Show Happening In May

Hana Kimura’s mother Kyoko has announced that she is organizing a tribute show for her late daughter that will happen in May. The event, called “See You Again: The Hana Kimura Memorial Show”, will take place on May 23, the one-year anniversary of Hana’s tragic passing at the age of only 22.

She wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Japanese): “I finally created a place to convey my feelings to flowers. I will be the organizer, but I have received a lot of cooperation.”

It was reported back in December that Tokyo Police filed charges against the man who cyberbullied Hana, which is believed to have led to her suicide.