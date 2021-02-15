wrestling / News
Hana Kimura Tribute Show Happening In May
Hana Kimura’s mother Kyoko has announced that she is organizing a tribute show for her late daughter that will happen in May. The event, called “See You Again: The Hana Kimura Memorial Show”, will take place on May 23, the one-year anniversary of Hana’s tragic passing at the age of only 22.
She wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Japanese): “I finally created a place to convey my feelings to flowers. I will be the organizer, but I have received a lot of cooperation.”
It was reported back in December that Tokyo Police filed charges against the man who cyberbullied Hana, which is believed to have led to her suicide.
開催決定🌸
5/23 (日) 11時半〜 後楽園ホール
木村花メモリアルマッチ
『またね。』
公式ホームページ
チケット販売
2月末〜予定しております
花に想いを伝える場を
やっと作れました
主催は私になりますが
たくさんのご協力を頂いています pic.twitter.com/UkN96Mpxsy
— 木村響子 (@kimurarock) February 15, 2021
