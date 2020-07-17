Hana Kimura’s Mother Filed Complaint With Japanese Broadcast Ethics & Program Improvement Organization

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, filed a complaint on July 15 with the Broadcast Ethics & Program Improvement Organization in Japan. This happens after a third member of the staff of Terrace House, who remains anonymous, said that Kimura was once forced to shoot a scene for the show while in shock and hyperventilating.

Kyoko claimed that the reality series was edited to make it look like Hana was a violent woman. She said that shooting the scene while Hana was hyperventilating violated her personal and human rights. She also claimed Hana followed the directions of the staff on how she should act on camera, which led to the cyberbullying that played a part in her suicide.

Kai Kobayashi, a fellow cast member and brief love interest (and the one Hana knocked the hat off of) said he was angry with the series because the staff told him to grab her breasts on a date because the date ‘wasn’t interesting enough.’