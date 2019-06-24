wrestling / News

Handicap Match Announced For Monday’s Raw

June 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Roman Reigns still has to contend with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, at least as far as Monday night’s Raw. After Reigns defeated McIntyre at Stomping Grounds, WWE aired a backstage segment with McIntyre and McMahon. Thw two were livid about McIntyre’s loss, and Shane said that Reigns would meet them in a two-on-one handicap match on Raw.

Raw takes place Monday night from Everett, Washington and airs live on USA Network.

