Handicap Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced on Monday that the Mysterios will face Bobby Lashley in a two-on-one match for tonight’s show.

The announcement reads:

“Bobby Lashley to battle Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a 2-on-1 Handicap

In the wake of Survivor Series, upon whom will The All Mighty unleash his unyielding wrath? Tonight, the answer may just be in the 619.

After weeks of tumultuous encounters with the fierce former WWE Champion, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik are out for payback. Accordingly, the father/son tag team has laid out a challenge to Bobby Lashley for what is sure to be an explosive 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

Will the showdown end with a Booyaka, Booyaka celebration? Or will The All Mighty rain down further destruction upon the Mysterio family? Find out on Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.