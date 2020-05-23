Handicap Title Match Set For WWE Backlash

WWE has a handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship set for WWE Backlash. On tonight’s Smackdown, Strowman came out to interrrupt Miz and John Morrison’s Dirt Sheet segment and beat Miz in a singles match. He was then challenged by Morrison to a handicap match for his title at Backlash, which he accepted.

Backlash takes place on June 14th and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s show.