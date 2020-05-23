wrestling / News

Handicap Title Match Set For WWE Backlash

May 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash

WWE has a handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship set for WWE Backlash. On tonight’s Smackdown, Strowman came out to interrrupt Miz and John Morrison’s Dirt Sheet segment and beat Miz in a singles match. He was then challenged by Morrison to a handicap match for his title at Backlash, which he accepted.

Backlash takes place on June 14th and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading