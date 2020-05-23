wrestling / News
Handicap Title Match Set For WWE Backlash
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has a handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship set for WWE Backlash. On tonight’s Smackdown, Strowman came out to interrrupt Miz and John Morrison’s Dirt Sheet segment and beat Miz in a singles match. He was then challenged by Morrison to a handicap match for his title at Backlash, which he accepted.
Backlash takes place on June 14th and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s show.
"You want me. You got me."@BraunStrowman vs. @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison in a Handicap Match for the #UniversalTitle at #WWEBacklash?????? pic.twitter.com/xqoirU0tvE
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020
