Hangman Page To Address AEW Revolution Status On Dynamite

Hangman Page will speak on this week’s AEW Dynamite to address his status for this coming weekend’s Revolution PPV. As reported, there was some concern among fans and conflicting reports about whether Page suffered an injury on last week’s Dynamite that could endanger his status for the World Championship match at Sunday’s show. A later report said Page is fine and the angle was shot because Page may have to miss the show due to a personal issue, giving them the option to write him out of they need.

Tony Khan posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Page will address his status on Wednesday’s show, writing:

“After rumors surfaced of a potential injury to Hangman going into the 3 Way Match for the @AEW World Championship this Sunday on ppv at #AEWRevolution, Hangman Adam Page will address his status live on TBS on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW! Don’t miss Dynamite TOMORROW!”

The updated lineup for tomorrow’s show is:

* Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston & FTR

* Will Ospreay appear

* Hangman Page addresses his status for AEW Revolution