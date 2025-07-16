wrestling / News
Hangman Page Set To Open This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Hangman Page will have the microphone to open this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Page, who won the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas, will speak in the opening segment of this week’s show.
The updated card for Dynamite, which airs tomorrow night live on TBS and HBO Max, is:
* Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli
* “Timeless” Toni Storm gives her victory speech
* We’ll hear from Hangman Page
