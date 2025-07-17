Hangman Page Opens AEW Dynamite With Promo, Thanks Swerve Strickland & More

Hangman Page opened up this week’s AEW Dynamite, with the new AEW World Champion delivering a promo thanking those that helped him win. Wednesday’s show opened with Page coming down to the ring with the AEW World Championship and spoke about his win, talking about how the fans deserved a new champion and that they started a revolution, which was the reason for AEW to come about.

Page then talked about the war that they had going into the weekend and said he wanted to thank a number of people including Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Adam Copeland, The Opps, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, who he said he wasn’t sure if Strickland was helping Page or just helping AEW.

