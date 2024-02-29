Hangman Page Reveals His Revolution Status, Attacks Swerve Strickland On AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page revealed whether he will be ready for AEW Revolution and swerved Swerve Strickland in the process. Wednesday’s show saw Page come out and address rumors that he was injured and would be unable to compete at the show.

Page spoke about how winning the AEW World Championship was his main goal when the company was founded and said he wouldn’t be able to compete. Strickland than came out and said that he may have gone too far in their rivalry. He said he didn’t expect Page to get injured and said that his destiny is to win the AEW World Championship. Samoe Joe then came out and criticized both men for being too focused on each other and promised to retain the title at Revolution.

Strickland was addressing Joe when Page attacked Strickland with his crutch, revealing that he had apparently been lying about his injury.

Hear it straight from the Cowboy's mouth. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/uTWdTybLLW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 29, 2024