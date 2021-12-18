Hangman Page On Emotions Of Winning AEW World Title, Storyline Of His Journey To Becoming Champion

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Hangman Page discussed the emotions of winning the AEW World title, the storyline of his journey to becoming champion, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Hangman Page on the emotions of winning the AEW World title: “It’s great. It’s a little surreal. I don’t know if it will ever sink in at this point….an incredible feeling. An incredible feeling to know that myself and what I put into everything since AEW started, it wasn’t rejected. It was embraced and actually helped me achieve something. It totally could’ve went the other way where people shit on who you are. You become so vulnerable and try something different, but it worked, so it’s an incredible feeling.”

On the storyline of his journey to becoming champion: “I wouldn’t even talk about, at least with my journey to the AEW World Championship, as like some grand scheme that was hatched on day one or something like that because it never was, at least to me, it was never that way. When AEW started, I was just a guy that was losing all the Bullet Club multi-man matches. I don’t want to say I was a nobody, but I certainly wasn’t like the main event guy who was suddenly going to be main eventing the first-ever title match in AEW. I knew people wouldn’t buy it, and it didn’t matter what I said, it didn’t matter what I did in the time between. It was too fast. It was too soon. I knew people would be forgiving, but I knew deep down they wouldn’t buy it. It felt like I got off on the wrong foot and I wanted to rectify that. It felt like the only way you can is to be vulnerable and to let that loss and disappointment come out over a long time. Every week we would get to TV, and it wasn’t like some grand scheme on how we get Adam Page winning the world title. I just would think, ‘How do I feel about this? What would I feel about this? Okay, let’s do that this week.’”

