Hangman Page Almost Got Detained At Border Before This Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 18, 2023 | Posted by
During a signing for Highspots (via Fightful), Hangman Page revealed he was almost detained at the border before this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
He said: “I almost got detained at the border last night. I might have ended up in Mexico by accident, I still don’t know, but I had to go through a border crossing. Someone in the car, who is not an American citizen, didn’t have their passport. I flew into San Antonio and drove two and a half hours to Laredo because Laredo would have been three flights and that’s too many. If you’re from Laredo, you tell me how I went through a border crossing without crossing the border, I don’t know. We almost got detained, but I’m here. I’m not in prison or Mexico.“
