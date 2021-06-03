wrestling / News

Hangman Page and His Wife Expecting Their First Child

June 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW star Adam Hangman Page announced that he and his wife Amanda are expecting their first child. You can see the announcement he shared on Instagram today below.

Hangman Page wrote in the caption, “Hey we got a baby on the way! we’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. thank you.” On behalf of 411, congratulations to Hangman and his wife.

