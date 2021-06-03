wrestling / News
Hangman Page and His Wife Expecting Their First Child
June 3, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW star Adam Hangman Page announced that he and his wife Amanda are expecting their first child. You can see the announcement he shared on Instagram today below.
Hangman Page wrote in the caption, “Hey we got a baby on the way! we’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. thank you.” On behalf of 411, congratulations to Hangman and his wife.
More Trending Stories
- Buddy Murphy Issues Statement on WWE Release, Excited to See What’s Next For Him
- Backstage Details on Release of Aleister Black, Writers Told to Stop Making Pitches for Black
- WWE Release of Braun Strowman Reportedly Not A Surprise To Talent, Note On Contract
- Note On The Reactions Backstage To WWE Releases of Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy