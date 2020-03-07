Hangman Page and Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara Set For Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a tag team match for this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Hangman Page will take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Since Kenny Omega is out with a hand injury, Page will be backed up by a mystery partner. According to the announcement, Omega will not be cleared for another 1-2 weeks. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Hangman Page & Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* MJF, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express

* PAC, Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix vs. Joey Janela and Private Party

* Cody vs. Ortiz

* The rules for “Blood and Guts”