Hangman Page Announced For AEW Dynamite Debut

– All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Hangman Page will appear at the AEW Dynamite debut show on Oct. 2.

Announced for 10/2 AEW Dynamite:

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion

* Adam Page appears live

* Jon Moxley appears live

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara