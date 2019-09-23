wrestling / News
Hangman Page Announced For AEW Dynamite Debut
– All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Hangman Page will appear at the AEW Dynamite debut show on Oct. 2.
Announced for 10/2 AEW Dynamite:
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion
* Adam Page appears live
* Jon Moxley appears live
* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
