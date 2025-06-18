Hangman Page Says He Appreciates Swerve Strickland’s Passion & Ability

Hangman Page may never see eye to eye with Swerve Strickland, but there are things about his hated rival that he respects. Page and Strickland have had one of AEW’s most heated feuds, which has resulted in a number of violent matches. Page recently spoke with Raj Prashad for Yahoo! Uncrowned and says that as awful as Strickland is, he won’t fault his rival’s passion or desire.

“While I can say that [Strickland is] one of the worst humans that I’ve ever met or encountered in any way, I won’t take away his wrestling ability, his passion, his desire for not just pro wrestling, but for AEW,” Page said. “So in some ways I’m appreciative of what I’ve been through and the ways that it’s shaped me, as much as it has destroyed a large portion of my life.”

Page is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Champion at All In: Texas and despite Will Ospreay’s best efforts, Page and Strickland have refused to get on the same page leading into the match.