Hangman Page Asks FTR To Join Him For A Drink In Latest ‘Being the Elite’ (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online, featuring Hangman Page asking his new buddies FTR to join him for a drink. Here’s a recap:

* Brandon Cutler looks for Best Friends and Orange Cassidy to see if they have a bit, but they are plotting his death. They find him and claim the list is for another Brandon, but he says he’s the only one on the roster. The group disperses after failing to convince him.

* Silver lays on the floor after Brodie Lee threw papers at his face.

* The latest ‘Speaking Spanglish’ with Santana and Ortiz defines the term ‘tiki tiki’. Hager tries out the line and his wife responds by having Dasha cuss him out and drag him away.

* Michael Nakazawa stops Colt Cabana from bothering Kenny Omega. He agrees to tell Omega that Colt said hello, but doesn’t do it.

* Cutler argues with Peter Avalon and Leva Bates and says he doesn’t want to cheat to win.

* Frankie Kazarian still has an accent and ‘Big Money’ Matt Hardy offers him water from the Lake of Reincarnation…for a price. After some haggling, Kazarian gets his water and it turns him back to normal.

* Matt Hardy also talks with Private Party, while Matt Jackson wears a mask to interrupt.

* Young Bucks watch Cutler and Avalon vs. FTR from Dark.

* Matt Jackson asks about the 50+ demo again but since it’s not where he wants it, he narrates while coloring.

* Brodie Lee yells at the Dark Order, says half of them are losers and points out Alex Reynolds and John Silver specifically. He tries to throw papers at Evil Uno again but Uno has a football helmet on. Griff Garrison shows up and is kicked out of the room.

* Hangman Page thanks FTR for helping him against the Dark Order, then invites them out for drinks. He tells Cutler not to tell the Bucks where he’s going.

