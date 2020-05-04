Hangman Page Makes Bread In Latest Edition of Being the Elite

The latest edition of Being the Elite is up. The full video and a brief recap of the video are below.

* Brandon Cutler hypes his next Kick Off Challenge, and when he says “false finish,” Matt Hardy explains what the term means. We return to Cutler who does false finishes with the Young Bucks, only to not kick out of any of them, losing over and over to the Bucks.

* Matt Jackson talks about how he used to be a bad ass basketball player. He said he used to always beat his brothers at H-O-R-S-E and the three play a game together, only with the letters B-T-E instead. Matt gets beat pretty easily for the first elimination.

* Cody Rhodes and Tony Schiavone debut the first edition of Quarantine Confessions in which Schiavone admits that he is addicted to his new PS4.

* Luchasaurus discovers Super Panda outside a Panda Express during his ongoing search for his lost tail. Panda expresses his frustrations with Luchasaurus for not checking in on him when he got hurt and how Lucha only cares about himself since getting his big AEW deal. Lucha says he doesn’t care about finding the tail but does care about his friends. He vows to get him bookings and make it right. Panda then says he will help Lucha find his tail. A Colt Cabana head bounces around the bottom of the screen.

* Taz tells Benigno Bodega about one of his co-workers who is envious of him and that the co-worker wears a mask. Bodega asks if it is Excalibur and Taz says it is, and that he also owes him money, and that he also doesn’t like Tony Schiavone. Bodega tells Taz to answer his phone, Taz does, it’s Excalibur, and Taz curses him out.

* In the ongoing B-T-E game, Nick loses to his other brother.

* Hangman Page shows us how to make sourdough bread. As he goes through the steps, we see that he isn’t wearing any pants. He says the bread takes six hours to rise, so the video speeds up as Page apparently stands there for the full six hours. He puts the bread in the oven, takes it out, and it is already sliced. He then admits “that sucked” and asks if they “disinfected” the flour from the store, and once he finds out they didn’t, he worries he isn’t being safe enough.