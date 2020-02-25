Various News: Batista Set for James Corden Show, Hangman Page Children’s Book, Kellyanne Set for ROH Women’s Title Tournament

– Batista is set to be a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night.

– Hangman Page has announced that he has written a children’s book that will be released on May 24th. Here’s the synopsis: “Adam’s faded second-hand guitar never left his side. He played it at home. He played it at school. He even slept with it. As Adam and the rest of the Elite Team practiced their talents, Adam felt overshadowed by his friends. He just wasn’t good enough… When he heard about the legend of the Golden Horseshoe, and its charm to make champions, he knew he had to find it for himself. But on his quest, Adam finds more than just the horseshoe. Will he finally find the champion within himself?”

huge announcement coming this afternoon on my insta story. i’ve been working on this for a very long time. can’t wait to share.https://t.co/gmUWWsIVF7 — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) February 25, 2020

i have written a book. thanks so much to @TrismBooks and @idrawandwrite for bringing it all to life. PRE-ORDER NOW: https://t.co/3zezE2Ecve pic.twitter.com/nCUYPVUg8z — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) February 25, 2020

– ROH has announced Kellyanne as the latest participant in the Women’s World Title Tournament. The tournament begins at Quest for Gold in Philadelphia on April 24th. Kellyanne trained under Lance Storm and has been wrestling in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, the UK, and Canada for a decade.