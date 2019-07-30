wrestling / News
Hangman Page On Whether He Can Get Over At All out If He Loses, How Wins and Losses Matter
– Hangman Page appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed his match with Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at All Out. Page discussed whether he can get over even if he loses to Jericho in the match and the manner in which wins and losses matter. Highlights are below:
On if he can still get over with fans if he loses to Jericho: “Yeah, I think so. I mean, obviously my plan, and my plan from the beginning, has been to win and be the first champion. But yeah, I think so. I mean, people want to watch and have characters that they can follow their character’s stories for a long time, and relate to them in some way. You know, I don’t think someone has to win every single match to create a connection with the fans. My career is a testament to that, I’m pretty sure I had a piss poor record as far as wins and losses, even in Ring of Honor. So I don’t think that’s necessarily the thing that gives you a connection with fans.”
On wins and losses mattering in AEW: “Yes, I do [think they matter]. I guess that sounds contradictory to what I was just saying. I think that they matter in the confines of, if you lose this match, what happens to you next? Where do you go in positioning up and down the card? Things like that. But in connecting with fans, I don’t think they necessarily do [matter] in that way.”
If you use any of the recap in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
