Hangman Page Challenges Kazuchika Okada For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Hangman Page wants a match with one of NJPW’s icons at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door — namely, Kazuchika Okada. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Page appeared and defeated David Finlay in a one-on-one bout. After the match, he noted that he doesn’t think he’s getting an AEW World Championship match anytime soon and therefore he wanted to make a callout to the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Page then challenged Okada for the June 26th PPV.

Adam Cole then got on the mic and said that Page is now the champion, not Page. He said that Page was delusional and that Okada may not even be champion as he has to defeat Jay White at NJPW Dominion. Cole said Page’s time has come and gone and that the company is all about Adam Cole now.