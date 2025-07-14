wrestling / News

Hangman Page Comments On Beating Jon Moxley at AEW All In: Texas, Thanks Fans

July 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All In: Texas Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Hangman Page is the new AEW World Champion after he defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match at All In: Texas. In a post on Bluesky, Page thanked the fans for their support while sharing several photos from his weekend in Arlington.

He wrote: “Thank you for everything. I dont have the words to do the feeling justice because I havent slept in four days, but ill try to find them by Wednesday.

[image or embed]

— HANGMAN PAGE (@hangmanpage.bsky.social) July 13, 2025 at 9:57 PM

