Hangman Page Comments On Concussion, Says He’s ‘Doing Alright’

Hangman Page has given his first public comment about the injury he suffered at last night’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, AEW announced after Page was stretchered out from his match with Jon Moxley on Dynamite that Page suffered a concussion and will “remain in AEW’s concussion protocol.”

Page posted to his Twitter account to give fans an update, writing:

“hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here)”