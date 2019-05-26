AEW News: Hangman Page Comments On Getting A World Title Match, Karl Anderson Tweets Saying He Misses Young Bucks, Madusa On Cody’s Shot At Triple H Being Compared To Her Shot At WWE

– Hangman Adam Page spoke with Alicia Atout following AEW Double or Nothing, in which MJF interrupted the unveiling of the AEW World Championship and his moment with Bret Hart.

Page said: “It has been a hell of a night. I’ll start at the beginning. I was not supposed to compete at all tonight but I pulled some strings, I got 21 in the battle royal and managed to win that thing. Apparently I get the first chance at the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. And since day one, since the day I put my name on a piece of paper for this company, the first match for All Elite Wrestling…all I’ve wanted is for once in my career to you know, to step out of Cody’s shadow. Not to be just Young Bucks’ friend, the other guy from BTE, for once in my career I wanted to be my own man, to make my own statement, to hold a championship like the All Elite Wrestling World Championship on my own. For the first time in my career. This is the most important thing in the world to me. Day one, first match, first title match.”

– Karl Anderson wrote the following on Twitter during the Young Bucks match at Double or Nothing, seemingly referring to his friends from the Bullet Club that are now in AEW:

God I miss those #Boys — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) May 26, 2019

– A fan wrote on Twitter that Cody’s shot at Triple H at Double or Nothing will go down in history, similar to how Madusa throwing the WWF women’s title in the trash on Nitro did during the Monday Night Wars. Madusa herself commented: