Hangman Page Comments On Taking Time Away From AEW, Thanks Fans For Respecting Privacy

Hangman Page took to social media to comment on his taking some time off, thanking fans for respecting his privacy. As reported yesterday, Page was not on Dynamite this week because the plan was always to have him take some time off as he and his wife prepare for the birth of their first child. Page took to Twitter and commented to thank people for respecting that, and tease that he’s aiming for the AEW World Title when he returns.

Page wrote:

“thank you to everyone who respected my privacy these past few months and a big ‘eat my ass’ to those who chose not to. im madder than hell and you know what im coming for when i get back”