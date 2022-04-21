wrestling / News
Hangman Page Confronts CM Punk On AEW Dynamite (Clip)
April 20, 2022
Hangman Page has heard CM Punk’s stated aspirations for the AEW World Championship, and he came out to confront Punk on tonight’s Dynamite. Following Punk’s win over Dustin Rhodes on tonight’s show, Page came out with his AEW World Title and stared down Punk, as you can see below.
Punk has been open about his desire to chase the championship, particularly since his win over MJF at AEW Revolution in March.
#AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage faces off with the #BestInTheWorld @CMPunk, who has not been shy about making his World Championship goals known! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/2y6kTS0BxM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
