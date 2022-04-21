wrestling / News

Hangman Page Confronts CM Punk On AEW Dynamite (Clip)

April 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page CM Punk AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Hangman Page has heard CM Punk’s stated aspirations for the AEW World Championship, and he came out to confront Punk on tonight’s Dynamite. Following Punk’s win over Dustin Rhodes on tonight’s show, Page came out with his AEW World Title and stared down Punk, as you can see below.

Punk has been open about his desire to chase the championship, particularly since his win over MJF at AEW Revolution in March.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, CM Punk, Hangman Page, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading