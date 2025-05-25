Hangman Page Credits Being The Elite for AEW’s Existence

– Speaking to Variety’s Lauren Coates ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2025, AEW star Hangman Page discussed the importance of Being The Elite, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and more. Below are some highlights:

Hangman Page on what Being the Elite meant for wrestling: “When I start talking about my career and what I’ve been through, I can’t talk about it without mentioning Being The Elite, what it meant for wrestling, and how really, AEW wouldn’t have existed without it. That was the real vehicle that created a connection with fans and started a movement, a following. For me personally, B.T.E., in its entirety, was probably the most fun I have ever had in wrestling. It’s hard to imagine that at the end of the day, it will always be the most fun I have ever had in professional wrestling, because these guys are my best friends, the people that I’m spending as much or more time with every week than I am with my own family.”

On how filming the show never felt like a burden: “We all love the same thing. We’re all creative people. Getting to do that together never felt like work. I guess it wasn’t work, but it never felt like it either, it was always fun. And it was something we were passionate about. A lot of times, we would be up in the middle of the night. For the cruise Halloween episode, I didn’t sleep for a couple days trying to do it, and that was never a burden. It was just like, wow, I haven’t slept at all, I’ve been working, but it was such a fun thing to do, such a privilege.”

On how it felt like fans were at the shows due to BTE: “The longer it went on, the more we started to recognize the fruits of our labor; we would do Ring of Honor or New Japan shows, and it felt like the crowd was there to see B.T.E. a lot of times. The crowds were bigger, the viewership was bigger, and ultimately, it ended up being All Elite Wrestling. But at the same time, you had the sense that us goofing off, us having fun is changing the landscape of wrestling and in a very positive way. It’s such a cool thing to be a part of.”

On how The Young Bucks have been acting lately: “Yeah, the Bucks have been assholes lately, huh? I’ll be careful with how I say this. I feel like I’ve always tried to be careful with how I approach talking about them, because I do owe so much of my career to them, always will, and I’ll always be aware of that. But I do think they maybe have misunderstood where my mind is currently at.”

On how the Bucks are treating Kenny Omega: “I don’t know whether to take that as a slight and intentional, or as an honest mistake, but they have absolutely been assholes to Kenny, I will say that. I haven’t followed up with Kenny since he’s been back, maybe in the way that I should. Maybe that’s something I can do, and I know that I should do it sooner rather than later. I don’t know why I haven’t.”

His thoughts on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: “I’m very proud of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament and AEW — I think it’s one of the best things AEW has put together. To honor Owen Hart, as a wrestler and as a human being, every year — and with this year’s finals being at the pay-per-view, and the winner going on to main event the biggest show of the year — it’s given such weight, such importance, in what the tournament is for and the timing of it. I’m really proud AEW has been able to honor Owen in that way.”

Hangman Page competes later tonight AEW Double or Nothing 2025. He faces Will Ospreay in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner will go on to challenge for the AEW World Title at All In Texas in July. AEW Double or Nothing takes place later tonight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.