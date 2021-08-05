Hangman Page and Dark Order Split For Now on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page and the Dark Order are on a break, as revealed on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Following last week’s loss at Fight to the Fallen which saw Page and the Order lose to the Elite, Page said during a segment on tonight’s show that he needs to handle Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks on his own. Page noted that the problems were ones he started on his own. You can see the segment below.

The Dark Order have been pushing for Page to get a title shot against Omega in recent weeks. You can see our live coverage of tonight’s show here.