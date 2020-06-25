wrestling / News
Various News: Hangman Page Deactivates Twitter Account, Ethan Page Comments on Ken Shamrock Attack in Latest Video
– Twitter is now down one AEW star, as Hangman Page has deactivated his Twitter account. Page’s account now brings up the “This account doesn’t exist” message that happens when you try to go to an inactive or non-existant account.
Page has not commented on why he removed the account. His Instagram account is still active and you can view it here.
– Speaking of Pages, Ethan Page has released a new video commenting on his and Josh Alexander’s attack on Ken Shamrock from this week’s Impact Wrestling. Shamrock was set to face Josh Alexander on the show, when both members of The North came out and attacked Shamrock during his entrance and left him on the ground.
In the video, which you can see below, Page refers to the attack as breaking news, namely that saying that “dinosaurs are still being attacked by meteorites” and then playing the clip twice. He then read a prepared statement: “Ken Shamrock, you’re a bitch.”
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
Regarding the following:
– @IMPACTWRESTLING
– @ShamrockKen
– @OfficialEGO & @Walking_Weapon
⚠️ GRAPHIC FOOTAGE ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/x3ZWQvGZ7v
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) June 24, 2020
