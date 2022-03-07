Hangman Page Defeats Adam Cole to Retain World Title At AEW Revolution

Hangman Page needed to pull out all the stops to do it, but he managed to defeat Adam Cole and retain his World Championship at AEW Revolution. Page defeated Cole in the main event of tonight’s PPV, surviving distraction from reDRagon and eventually managing to put Cole down a Buckshot Lariat for thew win. You can see clips from the match below.

Page has been AEW World Champion for 111 days, having won the title from Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November. Our coverage for AEW Revolution is here.

Precision marksmanship from @adamcolepro to counter the champion! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/Wb5D36vdKD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022