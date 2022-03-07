wrestling / News
Hangman Page Defeats Adam Cole to Retain World Title At AEW Revolution
Hangman Page needed to pull out all the stops to do it, but he managed to defeat Adam Cole and retain his World Championship at AEW Revolution. Page defeated Cole in the main event of tonight’s PPV, surviving distraction from reDRagon and eventually managing to put Cole down a Buckshot Lariat for thew win. You can see clips from the match below.
Page has been AEW World Champion for 111 days, having won the title from Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November. Our coverage for AEW Revolution is here.
The challenger @AdamColePro #BAYBAY! The #AEW World Championship is on the line NOW at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/kv9RtrVYt7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Your #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/sL0WIeLIrv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
#Hangman @theadampage gives @AdamColePro the answer! #AEW World Title is on the line here at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/SZ8XhRy97W
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
#Hangman @theadampage with a devastating moonsault on to @AdamColePro at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/xoIkWTgu95
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Precision marksmanship from @adamcolepro to counter the champion! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/Wb5D36vdKD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
BUCKSHOT LARIAT by the #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage! Will this be the end?! What a night it's been at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/PyjpqrYhLe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
