Hangman Page Defeats Jay White on AEW Collision, Advances in Owen Hart Tournament

July 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: AEW

Hangman Page advanced to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament on AEW Collision, defeating Jay White in the main event. At one point, Jeff Jarrett showed up to prevent Page from cheating, allowing White to hit a suplex. However, Christian Cage showed up behind the referee’s back and hit a spear, letting Page get the Buckshot Lariat for the pin.

As a result of his win, Page will face Bryan Danielson in the finals of the tournament on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The winner of that match will challenge Swerve Strickland at All In.

Hangman Page, Joseph Lee

