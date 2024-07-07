Hangman Page Defeats Jay White on AEW Collision, Advances in Owen Hart Tournament

Hangman Page advanced to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament on AEW Collision, defeating Jay White in the main event. At one point, Jeff Jarrett showed up to prevent Page from cheating, allowing White to hit a suplex. However, Christian Cage showed up behind the referee’s back and hit a spear, letting Page get the Buckshot Lariat for the pin.

As a result of his win, Page will face Bryan Danielson in the finals of the tournament on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The winner of that match will challenge Swerve Strickland at All In.

Refocused and motivated. Can 'Hangman' Adam Page move on to the next round in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#HangmanAdamPage | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/Cly8fxPReK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2024

With The Patriarchy looking to capture the Unified World Trio's Title, can Jay White maintain focus in this Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#HangmanAdamPage | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/ZDC3tmCsPU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2024

The EVPs & #AEW World Tag Team Champions Matthew & Nicholas Jackson have ejected the Bang Bang Gang from the building! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#HangmanAdamPage | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/57lQEKvXox — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2024

Hangman continues his merciless attack to Jay White on the outside! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#HangmanAdamPage | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/f1zsMGyK4m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2024

Hangman is busted open as the match has now turned in favor for jay White! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#HangmanAdamPage | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/JjjIYBu6LI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2024

Is Jay White your pick to advance to the next round in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#HangmanAdamPage | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/sqo71l0Qp8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2024