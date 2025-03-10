Hangman Page Defeats MJF In Physical Match At AEW Revolution

Hangman Page picked up a win in his heated rivalry with MJF at AEW Revolution. Page battled the Salt of the Earth in the opening bout of the PPV’s main card, a singles match that saw the two go back and forth. MJF targeted Page’s arm while Page brought plentyu of brawling, but in the end Page was able to survive a Tombstone Piledriver, getting up at the count of nine, and then battled back to hit the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

A man possessed! MJF looks to take EVERYTHING away from Hangman Adam Page! Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj @The_MJF | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/pMjauPs8eJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025

Hangman Adam Page is out for blood as he brings the fight to MJF tonight! Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj @The_MJF | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/cP78p5otvl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025

MJF is playing with fire as he keeps provoking Hangman Adam Page! Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj @The_MJF | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/y6I6AwkWtO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898892074717495521

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898892935199879618