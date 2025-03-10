wrestling / News

Hangman Page Defeats MJF In Physical Match At AEW Revolution

March 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page MJF AEW Revolution 2025 Image Credit: AEW

Hangman Page picked up a win in his heated rivalry with MJF at AEW Revolution. Page battled the Salt of the Earth in the opening bout of the PPV’s main card, a singles match that saw the two go back and forth. MJF targeted Page’s arm while Page brought plentyu of brawling, but in the end Page was able to survive a Tombstone Piledriver, getting up at the count of nine, and then battled back to hit the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

