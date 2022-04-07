wrestling / News

Hangman Page To Defend World Title On Next Week’s AEW Rampage

April 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page Adam Cole AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Hangman Page is set to defend the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death match on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Page came down to confront Adam Cole after the latter defeated Christian Cage and said that he’ll defend the title against Cole in on next week’s live episode of Rampage in Texas.

