Hangman Page To Defend World Title On Next Week’s AEW Rampage
April 6, 2022 | Posted by
Hangman Page is set to defend the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death match on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Page came down to confront Adam Cole after the latter defeated Christian Cage and said that he’ll defend the title against Cole in on next week’s live episode of Rampage in Texas.
9 days from TONIGHT – LIVE from Dallas, TX on #AEWRampage next Friday April 15, it's a Texas Death Match for the #AEW World Championship between champion #Hangman @theadampage and @adamcolepro pic.twitter.com/JafQWv6hqI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
