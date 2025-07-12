– During a recent interview with Jon Alba for The Takedown on SI.com, AEW star Hangman Page discussed how coming off as authentic is his primary goal with his work. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Hangman Page on his primary goal: “It is my primary goal. My primary focus is to be as authentically me as I can be with the end goal in mind of resonating to our audience. That’s what I enjoy, that’s what I like about this. That’s what I think is ultimately best for any kind of art, right? You could consider, in many ways wrestling as an art.”

On the importance of being genuine: “To be genuine, to be authentic, I think that creates the most important art. I think it creates the most important line of thinking, not just for me but for viewers as well, the shared line of thinking. I just think that’s important.”

Hangman Page has an opportunity to regain the AEW World Title tonight when he faces reigning champion Jon Moxley at AEW All In Texas. The title bout is scheduled for tonight at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can also check out 411’s roundtable preview of the event RIGHT HERE