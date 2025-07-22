– During a recent interview with Jon Alba with The Takedown on SI.com that was recorded ahead of AEW All In Texas, Hangman Page discussed fearing that would never become the AEW world Champion and that he had professionally peaked after losing the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing 2022. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Hangman Page on fearing he would never become AEW World Champion again: “I think for a long time, there was a large part of me, very genuinely, that was afraid deep down that I had achieved the most I would ever achieve in this career. I’d maybe achieve some other things, but that was the highest of highs, and it was all downhill from here. And I was afraid that I would never become world champion again. That was a very genuine thing that I felt.”

On his more aggressive character and ending the career of Christopher Daniels: “I did that out of hate and anger. I can’t undo that, so for me, this is just deciding to choose a different path forward.”

Hangman Page would eventually re-find his path in AEW. At AEW All In Texas earlier this month, he defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match, finally regaining the AEW World Title.