Hangman Page on the Feeling of Becoming World Champion, Not Wrestling Since He Won It

– Speaking to Renee Paquette on today’s edition of Oral Sessions, AEW World champion Hangman Page discussed becoming AEW World champion, but he also expressed frustration on not having wrestled another match since he won the title from Kenny Omega. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It’s great. It’s a little surreal, I don’t think it’ll ever sink in at this point. It’s also a little frustrating because I’ve worked so hard for so long and won this championship and I have not gotten to wrestle a match since I won it. It’s been three or four weeks and I’ve been asking for a match with Bryan Danielson since after the pay-per-view and I haven’t gotten to wrestle. It’s kind of frustrating as well. I’m sure it feels that way for people in other sports. You win the Super Bowl and then you just don’t play football for a long time, which is not what I want at all, so it’s a little frustrating. Otherwise, an incredible feeling. An incredible feeling to know that myself, what I put into everything that AEW started, it wasn’t rejected, it was embraced and helped me achieve something. it could’ve went the other way where people shit on who you are. You become so vulnerable and try something different, but it worked, so it’s an incredible feeling.”

Hangman Page will defend his title against Bryan Danielson tomorrow night at AEW Winter Is Coming. The event is being held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.