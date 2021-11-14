Hangman Page Fulfills His Destiny at AEW Full Gear, Captures World Championship (Pics, Video)

– Adam Hangman Page has finally fulfilled his destiny and captured his first world title at tonight’s AEW Full Gear event. Page beat his former AEW tag team partner, Kenny Omega, in the main event to capture the AEW World Championship in a hard-fought match.

Hangman page had a special entrance for the event, as a pre-entrance video showed him riding into the Target Center on a horse. He scored the pinfall on Omega after hitting the former champion with two Buckshot Lariats.

Former belt collector Kenny Omega now only holds possession of the AAA Mega Championship. Omega’s AEW World title reign ends at 346 days. He won the belt just under a year ago after beating Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming on Dec. 2, 2020.

After the match, The Dark Order entered the ring and offered Hangman a beer. Hangman pushed the beer away and embraced his friends in a big group hug.

Earlier in the night, Bryan Danielson defeated Miro to win the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. This makes Danielson the current No. 1 contender for the AEW World title.

Hangman has been a part of AEW since the promotion’s inception. He won the inaugural Casino Battle Royale at the company’s first event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, to become the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. This earned Hangman the right to face Chris Jericho in a match for the inaugural AEW World Championship match at All Out 2019 in September of that year. However, Jericho was victorious in that match and became the first AEW World champion. Now, Hangman can finally call himself World Champion.

Clips and highlights from the match are available below.

