Hangman Page Gets a Standing Ovation on Being The Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, which goes backstage at Full Gear and shows off the locker room’s reaction to Hangman Page’s win. You can see the full video and a recap below:

* We start off with Nick Jackson continuing his new tactic from last week of answering spam phone calls with weird voices to troll the callers.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* Kenny Omega is in the casino playing video slots. He wins $1,000 from playing $100, then gets another win. He says nothing this weekend could possibly go wrong.

* Ryan Nemeth is on the set of his “untitled Michael Bay project,” taking shots at Brandon Culter for “mocking a guy when he’s down.” He says you can’t get much lower than being a lackey for the Young Bucks who everyone hates. He says he’s a big star and walks out onto the beach in a cheap shark suit, saying that he’s famous and an big deal as he heads for the tide.

* The Bucks and Omega are at Mall of America, joking that they’re at “some indy mall” and talk about how WCW Nitro aired from here. They go on a shopping montage and end up going into the mirror room where you try to find your way out.

* We then get footage backstage from Rampage with the Bucks watching from the monitors and talking about the situation before running out to talk trash at Christian Cage and Jurassic Express from the ramp. Nick says they’re gonna beat the three’s asses next week. The Bucks and Cole then prepare to cut a promo.

* Matt is backstage at Full Gear and shows off Nick masking off his face for his paint job. Matt says that they came up with a ton of ideas and settled on “Pink — and a lot of it.” Mat sprays his mustache pink and they go to head out.

* We get Culter’s footage of the Bucks’ and Adam Cole’s entrances, and then highlights of the six-man tag match with the Superklig losing. After the match, Cole and the Bucks are backstage looking dejected.

* Chuck Taylor is hanging out in the Best Friends’ hotel room and Rocky Romero comes in. Chuck says he knows Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy, but guess what — Trent is here, too. But it’s not Trent; it’s Wheeler Yuta pretending to be Trent. Rocky is weirded and he says he’s not feeling well, quickly moving to go. He remembers back to his time with Trent but Yuta’s face is on them all.

* 2point0 do their Chew of the Week, where they chew someone out. They rant about Aubrey Edwards taking their $20 and not fixing their stats in AEW Elite General Manager. They name her Aubrey “Thin Ice” Edwards.

* Hangman Page is backstage prepping for his AEW Full Gear entrance and eventually makes his way out, followed by Kenny Omega. We get highlights of the match and some clips from the ending with the Bucks staying out of it as Hangman gets the win.

* Omega and the Bucks end up leaving together after, and Page gets a standing ovation from the backstage locker room. Everyone comes up to hug him or shake his hand, including the Dark Order. Page gets his nameplates installed, and we’re done.

