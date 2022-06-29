wrestling
Hangman Page Gives His Reaction To CM Punk’s Botched Buckshot Lariat
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Hangman Page gave his thoughts on CM Punk’s botched attempts at the Buckshot Lariat during their match at Double or Nothing.
He said: “It made me feel better about myself that I can do it, I know that. Grabbing the ropes and flipping over like that and landing on your feet and hitting the guy in the face is hard on any day at any time, much less, you know, 20 minutes into a match, and I think that made me have a little more appreciation and pride in the ability to do it. It doesn’t surprise me that he couldn’t do it, and that’s not a knock on him because it’s a tough-ass thing to do, and it’s something I’ve done for a long time. I’ve had time to sharpen it, he hasn’t. So, I don’t know that I have the best Go To Sleep in the world either, certainly not as good as his because he beat my ass with it.“
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On Claudio Castagnoli Joining AEW, What’s Next After Interim World Title Win
- Eric Bischoff Praises Kevin Owens, Says He’ll Be An Even Bigger Star Than He Is Now
- Tony Khan Announces AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Grossed $6 Million in Tickets & PPV Buys
- WWE Alumnus Mario Mancini Corroborates Allegation That Vince McMahon Raped Female Referee