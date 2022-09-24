Hangman Page Wins Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale On AEW Rampage

Hangman Page has another shot at the AEW World Championship after winning the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale on AEW Rampage. Page won the match on tonight’s show that earned the winner a shot at the World Championship on the October 18th episode of Dynamite, last eliminating RUSH. Brian Cage and Lance Archer both made their returns to AEW for the first time in a while during the match, and ROH’s Dalton Castle also competed.

