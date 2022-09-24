wrestling / News
Hangman Page Wins Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale On AEW Rampage
Hangman Page has another shot at the AEW World Championship after winning the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale on AEW Rampage. Page won the match on tonight’s show that earned the winner a shot at the World Championship on the October 18th episode of Dynamite, last eliminating RUSH. Brian Cage and Lance Archer both made their returns to AEW for the first time in a while during the match, and ROH’s Dalton Castle also competed.
You can see some clips from the match below:
#Hangman @theadampage makes his way to the ring for this #AEWRampage: Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/AY6XwjYCLg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022
Have the #HFO made amends?! @MATTHARDYBRAND and #PrivateParty share an embrace amongst the chaos! Watch #AEWRampage Grand Slam on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/YQ5BWlfz0T
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022
#Hangman @theadampage and @rushtoroblanco are the last two men standing in this #AEWRampage: Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/DXGF6F3eWY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022
