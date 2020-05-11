Hangman Page Is Living In The Woods In Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online, with appearances from Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega and more. Here’s a recap:

– Matt Jackson is at home making breakfast and doesn’t appear to be handling quarantine well. When his kids want toast, he notices ‘FTR’ on the bread.

– At the BTE Compound, the Bucks talk about how hard it is to be at home all the time, even if they are enjoying time with their kids. Nick says he’s at 60% but Matt says he isn’t ready yet. They know they have to go back at some point to stop the Inner Circle.

– Brandon Cutler is mocked by Peter Avalon for losing the Kick-Out Challenge. Cutler challenges Avalon to do it and he blows him off.

– Matt Hardy explains the term “powder out”, noting that it is when a wrestler leaves the ring on his own to work out a new strategy, is hurt or is a coward.

– Christopher Daniels ordered masks from three different places for the pandemic but hasn’t received any yet. He shows a hack on how to make a mask with a bandanna or bottom of a t-shirt.

– Hangman Page reveals he is living in the woods to protect himself from COVID-19. He says he can do or say what he wants out there. He then tries to eat a squirrel but doesn’t like the taste.

– Peter Avalon shows up at his house, where an announcer, referee and neighbor try to make him do the Kick-Out Challenge. The neighbor tries to pin him a few times and he kicks out. He thinks he mastered it but the during a handshake, the neighbor manages to pin him successfully.

– Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky throw quarters at the wall.

– Justin Roberts has nothing to announce in quarantine, so he just stands there.

– After a recap of the last segment with Private Party, Marq Quen is shown getting up from being knocked down. He has a flashback to a stuffed bear attacking them at a hotel. After talking with Isaiah Kassidy about it, Hangman Page (as a leaf) is shown on the phone ordering the attack.

– Marko Stunt finds a claw on the ground and a map with Jurassic Express and an X on it.

– At the BTE compound, the Young Bucks play tennis. Before wrestling and basketball, Matt said he was good at tennis, but it turns out he’s really not. He then runs into the fence and gets busted open, but keeps playing. Nick decides to quit while Matt brags about winning.

– Kenny Omega talks with Alex Marvez about his street fight from last week’s Dynamite. Marvez doesn’t agree that he looked like a real street fighter, so he kicks him out. Chuck Taylor says Omega looked good but he doesn’t think there are moonsaults in street fights. He brings in ‘yes man’ Chris Harrington and asks him, and Harrington says that it looked like Omega never had a fight in his life. Omega said he dressed the part but Harrington threatens him. Colt Cabana shows up and Omega chases him out.